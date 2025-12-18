calebu2/TMX

Kristin Cabot, one half of the Coldplay Kiss Cam couple, is finally speaking out about her infamous scandal!

In an interview with The New York Times, Cabot admitted, "I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss.”

The scandal — innocently ignited when Kristin and then Astronomer CEO Andy Byron were caught looking all loved-up at a Coldplay gig — dominated social media this summer.

Formerly in the HR department at Astronomer, she left her position almost immediately after images of her and Byron canoodling went viral in July.

Byron, the company's CEO, resigned.

Of the aftermath of the scandal, Cabot noted, “I gave up my career for that. That's the price I chose to pay. I want my kids to know that you can make mistakes, and you can really screw up."

The scandal affected her kids too. Kristin said, “They were already in really bad shape, and that's when the wheels fell off the cart."

Cabot joined Astronomer in summer 2024 and “clicked, stylistically” with Bryon, and then grew “big feelings” for him.

She invited Bryon to join her and her friends at the Coldplay concert.

She recalled, “I wanted to put a cute outfit on and go out and dance and laugh and have a great night. And that's how it was tracking."

Once they were caught on camera together, Cabot felt “so embarrassed and so horrified.” She stressed, “I'm the head of H.R. and he's the C.E.O. It's, like, so cliché and so bad."