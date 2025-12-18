Instagram

“Bachelor in Paradise” alums Chris Conran and Alana Milne are married!

The couple eloped in July, but didn’t share the news until now.

Many were wondering if the couple was already married — they’ve been wearing wedding rings since the summer.

Alana told People magazine, “It was truly the best day either of us could have imagined. Incredibly low-key, deeply personal, and centered completely on our relationship. It felt like a dream come true."

She stressed, “We wanted it to be incredibly intimate, so the day was purely about us celebrating our love and the next chapter of life we’re stepping into.”

They do plan to have a “big celebration in the future” with their close friends and family.

The couple exchanged vows in Laguna Beach.

Alana shared, “I literally crab walked over jagged rocks in my dress and was completely out of breath, it was hilarious. But the view was worth it. With the waves crashing around us as we read our vows, it felt surreal and so meaningful."

For their elopement, Alana wore a House of CB dress, which was “simple, comfortable, and perfect for the beach.” Chris sported a cream suit.

Conran gushed about their marriage, saying, “Navigating through life with Alana is the greatest blessing I could ask for. I’m incredibly excited for our future and especially building a family. It’s only been five months married, but we’ve been together for over four years, and I’ve dreamed of the day when she becomes a mother. Alana has so much love to give, and our kids will have the world’s greatest mother. I can’t wait for our future together."

Milne added, “I’m excited to be married to Chris. It’s been about five months now, and it’s been such a blast. We’ve already seen so many different versions of each other since we met, and we keep growing and evolving together."

"I’m looking forward to the future and everything we will continue to go through together," Alana went on. "He makes life better. I’m honored to be his wife, and I can’t wait to build our family and future."

In March of 2024, Chris broke the news of their engagement.

Along with revealing that he popped the question in Bali, he wrote on Instagram, “My dream girl said yes to forever ❤️.”