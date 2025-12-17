Getty Images

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, stars of the Rob Reiner-directed classic “When Harry Met Sally…,” are remembering him in the wake of his shocking murder.

Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their L.A. home on Sunday. Their son Nick Reiner was arrested and is now facing two first-degree murder charges.

On Wednesday, Meg shared a black-and-white photo of herself dancing with Rob on Instagram.

She wrote, "Oh how we will miss this man… Thank you, Rob and Michelle, for the way you believe in true love, in fairy tales, and in laughter. Thank you for your faith in the best in people, and for your profound love of our country."

Ryan continued, "I have to believe that their story will not end with this impossible tragedy, that some good may come, some awareness raised… I don’t know, but my guess is that they would want that to be hopeful and humane, to be something that brings us all to a greater understanding of one another and to some peace.”

Billy released a joint statement with Larry David, Martin Short, Albert Brooks, and others to The Associated Press.

The actors said, “Going to the movies in a dark theater filled with strangers having a common experience, laughing, crying, screaming in fear, or watching an intense drama unfold is still an unforgettable thrill. Tell us a story audiences demand of us. Absorbing all he had learned from his father Carl and his mentor Norman Lear, Rob Reiner not only was a great comic actor, he became a master story teller."

They continued, “There is no other director who has his range. From comedy to drama to ‘mockumentary’ to documentary he was always at the top of his game. He charmed audiences. They trusted him. They lined up to see his films.”

The statement went on, “His comedic touch was beyond compare, his love of getting the music of the dialogue just right, and his sharpening of the edge of a drama was simply elegant. For the actors, he loved them. For the writers, he made them better."