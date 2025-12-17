Trae Patton/NBC

Aiden Ross is the Season 28 winner of “The Voice”!

Ross, from Niall Horan’s team, wrote on Instagram, "I’m at a loss for words. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! I am filled with so much joy and gratitude. I’ve had the time of my life performing for you all this season, and I am beyond honored to be the Season 28 winner of The Voice 🏆"

The 20-year-old continued, "I’ve grown so much as an individual and an artist, met some of my best friends, and learned from the very best in the industry. Thank you for following my journey… this is just the beginning💙"

Aiden had a message for his coach too, writing, "Thank you for believing in me @niallhoran,” adding, "WE DID IT #teamniall for life🙌🏼”