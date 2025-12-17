'The Voice’ Champ Aiden Ross on Celebration with Niall Horan & Plans for $100K (Exclusive)

Griffin Nagel/NBC

“The Voice” Season 28 champ Aiden Ross sat down with “Extra’s” Derek Hough to dish on his big win!

The 20-year-old college student called the whole experience “surreal” and showed gratitude to his coach Niall Horan, who’s now undefeated in his three seasons.

He said Horan did not put pressure on him, explaining, "I feel like most of the pressure was just pressure that I put on myself… He was so great. He's such like a chill guy... really supportive, and the thing he kept telling me was just to have fun.”

Horan did, however, give him specific advice. “Being on a show like this, you have, like, two minutes to just sing the absolute crap out of a song. And so you want to do all these big notes, all these runs, all that jazz. But Niall grounded me and he was like, 'Look, man. You can do all that stuff, but let it flow naturally. Like, find the heartbeat of a song, how it resonates to you.' He really helped me with that."

How did Ross celebrate? Aiden said, "I got to hang out with Niall, my family, with Gina [Miles], who I got to sing ‘Last Christmas' with, which was awesome — former Season 23 winner.”

Aiden also revealed he’s working on original music. "I have a song that's going to come out in a few days and I'm incredibly excited for it."