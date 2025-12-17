Shop GUESS Watches for the Perfect Holiday Gifts for Him & Her!

Running out of time for holiday shopping? GUESS Watches has bold style and modern design for the guys and gals on your list.

The Pixie is a beautiful choice for her featuring petite, feminine style embellished with Austrian crystals for some added holiday bling that will glam up any outfit.

For him, GUESS has the Signature Icon Automatic Watch. The best-selling signature silhouette comes with a self-winding movement, cut-thru skeleton dial and soft silicone strap. It looks cool if you want to dress up or go a bit more casual.