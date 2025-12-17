Romy Reiner Found Dad Rob Reiner’s Body, but Didn’t Know Mom Was Also Dead (Report)

Getty/Backgrid

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead on Sunday at their L.A. home, and new details have come to light about what unfolded that day.

A person close to the family spoke to The New York Times, revealing the couple had a massage scheduled that day. When the massage therapist arrived at the gated home, no one answered.

The masseuse called Rob and Michele’s daughter Romy, who came over right away with a roommate.

Romy reportedly entered the house, but fled when she saw her father’s body.

Her roommate called 911, and first responders arrived on the scene. The source said it was the paramedics who had to tell Romy that her mother was dead, too.

According to the source, she told the paramedics that her brother Nick Reiner was living on the premises, insisting she did not suggest he was a suspect.

Nick was later arrested for the murders near Exposition Park in downtown L.A. The D.A. announced on Tuesday that Nick has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Rob, Michele and Nick had attended Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party together on Saturday night.

Previously, two people who attended the party had told The Times that Nick was behaving erratically at the party, and that Rob had told his son his behavior was inappropriate.

The person close to the family said they couldn’t deny those accounts, but insisted reports of a heated argument between father and son had been overblown or misinterpreted.