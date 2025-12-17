Rob Reiner’s Kids Jake & Romy’s First Words After Brother Nick Charged with Murder

Getty Images

Days after their parents Rob and Michele Singer Reiner were brutally murdered, Jake and Romy Reiner are releasing their first statement on the tragedy.

In a statement obtained by People magazine, they said, “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience.”

“They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends,” they added. “We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life. We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

On Wednesday, Jake and Romy’s brother Nick Reiner was officially charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman added, “He also faces a special allegation that he used a dangerous and deadly weapon, that being a knife.”

Reiner could face up to life in prison without the possibility of parole — or the death penalty — for the murder charges.

Reiner is currently held without bail.

Reiner was arrested in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday after the gruesome discovery of his parents’ dead bodies at their Brentwood, California, home.

It has been reported that Romy was the one who saw her father’s body after entering the home.