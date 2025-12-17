Celebrity News December 17, 2025
Rob Reiner & Wife Michele’s Cause of Death Revealed
Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their L.A. home on Sunday, and now the cause of their deaths has been revealed.
According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner, they both died from “multiple sharp force injuries.”
The manner of death is listed as “homicide.”
The New York Times reports Rob and Michele’s daughter Romy found his body on Sunday. When the paramedics arrived, they found Michele dead, too.
Afterward, Rob and Michele’s son Nick Reiner was arrested. He is now facing two first-degree murder charges.