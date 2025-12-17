‘Ready or Not 2’ Star Samara Weaving Expecting First Child

Instagram

“Ready or Not 2” actress Samara Weaving, 33, has a bun in the oven!

On Tuesday, Weaving announced that she is expecting her first child with her director husband Jimmy Warden.

Along with a series of pics of her growing baby bump, Samara quipped on Instagram, “Ready or Not: Here I Come 😏.”

Jimmy jokingly commented, “Congrats! Who is the dad?”

The pair have been married for five years.

Earlier this year, Samara revealed how they keep their relationship strong, telling People magazine, “When I'm away or if Jimmy's away shooting, we try not to go two and a half or three weeks [without seeing each other]."

Aside from their personal lives, Samara and Jimmy have also worked together on the professional front with their recent movie “Borderline.”

She quipped, “We got married but then COVID hit, so we had to cancel the wedding.”