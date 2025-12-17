Getty Images

Nick Reiner attended Conan O’Brien’s star-studded Christmas party on Saturday night with his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

The holiday bash took place the day before Rob and Michele were found dead in their home. Nick was later arrested for their murders.

A source tells The Wall Street Journal that Nick exhibited odd behavior at the party, asking celebrities these three questions: "What's your name? What's your last name? Are you famous?”

An insider for NBC News adds that Rob introduced Nick to Bill Hader. The report claims Nick went on to interrupt Bill, who explained he was "in the middle of a private conversation.”

The source claimed, "Nick just stood there and stared before storming off.”

Previously, two people who attended the party had told The New York Times that Nick was behaving erratically at the party, and that Rob had told his son his behavior was inappropriate.

A person close to the family said they couldn’t deny those accounts, but insisted reports of a heated argument between father and son had been overblown or misinterpreted.

The source insisted that the family was not apprehensive about Nick leading up to the killings, and that they were used to his behavior.