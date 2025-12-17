Nick Reiner Makes First Court Appearance in Shackles & Protective Vest

Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, Nick Reiner was seen for the first time in court after he was charged with murdering his parents Rob and Michele Singer Reiner.

Reiner was seen in a blue sleeveless vest and shackles while sitting behind glass, but his face was not allowed to be shown on camera.

During the hearing, Reiner’s lawyer Alan Jackson opted not to enter a plea, asking for a continuance of the arraignment.

Reiner was originally set to appear in court on Tuesday, but it was canceled when he wasn’t medically cleared for the appearance.

Following the hearing, Jackson spoke on the case with the media outside the courthouse.

Jackson called the deaths of Rob and Michele Singer Reiner a “devastating tragedy,” saying, “Our hearts go out to the entire Reiner family.”

He also emphasized the “complex and serious issues” involved with the case, which need to be “thoroughly” examined and analyzed.

Jackson asked the media to “allow the system to move forward” without a "rush to judgment.”

An arraignment has been scheduled for January 7.

Reiner has been officially charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman added, “He also faces a special allegation that he used a dangerous and deadly weapon, that being a knife.”

Reiner could face up to life in prison without the possibility of parole — or the death penalty — for the murder charges.

Reiner is currently held without bail