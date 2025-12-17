Mickey Guyton on How Her Son Changed Her Idea of Christmas (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Country singer Mickey Guyton is dishing on her holiday album “Feels Like Christmas.”

“Extra” spoke with Mickey, who opened up about how her son changed her views of Christmas.

She explained, “I’m literally watching life through his eyes… Christmas has become magical again.”

Her son is her number one fan, but she’s not his favorite artist!



She dished, “He loves Kendrick Lamar… He knows all the worst songs. Again, we are going to have to start censoring stuff.”

Guyton recorded eight songs to celebrate the magic of the holidays!

One of Mickey’s songs features the legendary Michael Bolton.

She shared, “He just treated me like such a flower, you now, like, girl dads really are the best dads, and he has daughters and his voice… it was really awesome.”