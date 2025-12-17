Gwyneth Paltrow’s Mini-Me Daughter Apple Martin Wears Her 1996 Calvin Klein Slip Dress

Getty Images

Apple Martin is looking more and more like her famous mom Gwyneth Paltrow!

On Tuesday night, Martin stepped out for the premiere of “Marty Supreme” wearing one of her mom’s vintage dresses.

To support her mom’s new movie, Apple sported the same black Calvin Klein dress that Gwyneth wore in 1996 for the New York premiere of “Emma.”

When Gwyneth wore the simple form-fitting dress she was 24, just three years older than Apple is now.

Getty Images

Last night was the first time that Gwyneth posed with both her kids Apple and Moses on the red carpet.

Years ago, Gwyneth told People magazine that she kept many of her red-carpet looks for Apple.

She said, “I have saved everything for her since 15 years before I had her. I save everything. Not everything, but every red-carpet look I have saved for her.”