‘Emily in Paris’: Lily Collins & Ashley Park Dish on Crazy Adventures in Rome (Exclusive)

Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

Lily Collins and Ashley Park are dishing on “Emily in Paris” Season 5!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Lily and Ashley, who reflected on the crazy success of the show and how grateful they feel to be back together and revisiting their characters.

Ashley said she still “can’t believe” the show’s success over the years.

Lily recalled, “The show was delayed. It came out in COVID, we weren’t really sure what the future in filming TV or film would be. Would we get to come back together? And so, I think, like Ashley said, to even be saying five feels insane… We’re so incredibly grateful to get to all be together and revisit these characters and work with this crew and Netflix.”

Ashley chimed in, “The fact that Netflix is global and the fact that truly people from maybe every country now has come up to us and felt very connected to these stories and characters, and it feels universal in that way is really special.”

And since the new season finds Emily in Rome, we had to know which is more romantic — Rome or Paris?

Lily commented, “There’s something pretty crazy about walking around ancient ruins at night. I will say, I mean, that is so special. But I also view Paris as the city that like my husband and I were like falling in love in, so I view both places as incredibly romantic.”

The ladies also dished on their crazy adventures in Rome and Venice and the idea of falling in love with yourself again.

Lily said, “We both like had never experienced some of the things that we went through together and anywhere with Ashley is going to be the most adventurous, so I would say that like we just had so much fun in both.”

Ashley noted that she met people in both cities going through similar experiences as herself.

She elaborated, “Because of that historical nature and that romance of just the city itself, you kind of figure out how to fall in love with yourself as well.”

Lily emphasized, “Yeah, like reclaiming yourself… A lot of people travel, I know, to Paris like Emily did, to kind of find themselves and recall parts of themselves.”