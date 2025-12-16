The Obamas Had Plans with Rob Reiner & His Wife the Day They Were Found Killed

Getty Images

Michelle Obama remembered friends Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The Reiners were found murdered at their Brentwood, California, home on Sunday, and their son Nick Reiner was later arrested on a murder charge.

On Monday night, she revealed to Jimmy that her and her husband, President Barack Obama, had planned to see Rob and Michele that same evening.

Michelle shared, "We've known them for many, many years and we were supposed to be seeing them that night, last night, and we got the news.”

She seemed to respond to President Donald Trump’s comments after he lashed out at Rob on Truth Social and at a press conference.

Michelle said, "And let me just say this, unlike some people, Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know. They are not deranged or crazed. What they have always been are passionate people in a time when there's not a lot of courage going on.”