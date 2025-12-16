Sydney Sweeney on Advice from ‘Big Sister' Amanda Seyfried & ‘Euphoria’ S3 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney wowed in white Galia Lahav at the L.A. premiere of “The Housemaid,” her new movie with Amanda Seyfried, chatting with “Extra” on the red carpet.

She shared, “It's so much fun. It's been such a delight being able to just even promote it with Amanda. We have such a great time together, and being able to share this love for this film with all of the book lovers and people who are excited to see this has been just incredibly unique, and I'm really excited for people to see it."

Sweeney raved over her co-star, saying, "I was having a dream-come-true experience. I grew up loving Amanda. Of course, I love ‘Mamma Mia,' and we just clicked.”

Sydney continued, "We have very similar processes when we work. We love the same things. We have very similar personalities. So, it's kind of like meeting your big sister. I almost was like, ‘Are we separated at birth? I really I feel like I'm connected to you.’”

The star went on, "She is an amazing person to turn to. I've been having an incredible shoulder to lean on, and she's my rock. I love her."

Sydney also talked about wrapping filming for the third and final season of “Euphoria,” though she couldn’t say much yet!

Sweeney said, "I'm really, really looking forward to being able to finally talk about it. It's going to be coming pretty soon, so I'll have way more to share in the new year."

When asked if co-star Eric Dane had filmed his scenes already, she confirmed, "He did. I mean, we wrapped Season 3... like the first week of November. So, it was a long run, but it was incredible being able to work with everybody again.”

The actress also dished on her holiday plans, saying, "I'm going to travel… I’ve never traveled for the holidays before."