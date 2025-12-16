Rob Reiner’s Son Nick Once Trashed House in Drug-Fueled Rage

Getty Images

The Reiners were a tight-knit Hollywood family, but behind the scenes, Rob Reiner and his wife Michele’s son Nick’s dangerous addiction continued to wreak havoc on the Reiner family for nearly two decades.

The Hollywood couple was found dead in their L.A. home on Sunday, and now Los Angeles D.A. Nathan Hochman is charging Nick with two counts of first-degree murder.

He is currently being held without bail.

In the past, Nick spoke out in interviews about abusing drugs starting at age 14. He was in and out of rehab an estimated 18 times.

Nick explained on the “Dopey" podcast in 2018 that at one point he "went 10 rounds with my guesthouse” while in a drug-fueled rage.

He shared, "I got totally spun out on uppers — I think it was coke and something else — and I was up for days on end. And I started punching out different things in my guesthouse. I think I started with the TV, and I went over to the lamp. Everything in the guest house got wrecked.”



“Extra” spoke with psychiatrist Dr. Domenick Sportelli, who has not treated Nick, about his podcast interview.

He shared, "Listening to that really just elicits exactly what we see on a on a regular basis in the psychiatric wards.”

Sportelli continued, "You see this sense of a loss of self-control. You almost lose the brake system of your brain, right? Like a fast car just suddenly has no brakes.”

Nick also co-wrote with Matt Elisofon the semi-autobiographical 2015 film "Being Charlie," which his dad directed. He told People at the time, “Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family."