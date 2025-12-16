Paul Feig on ‘Horrendous’ Rob Reiner Death: ‘One of My Directing Heroes’ (Exclusive)

Twitter

“Extra” spoke to director Paul Feig at the L.A. premiere of “The Housemaid.”

On a sad note, he reacted to the deaths of actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele. The couple was found dead in their L.A. home on Sunday. Their son Nick Reiner was later arrested and is now facing a murder charge.

Paul shared, “It's horrendous. I was friends with Rob, and I had just seen him two nights before this happened, and it's, it's just awful.”

He added, “He's one of my heroes, honestly. One of my directing heroes. What he did, the run of movies he did that are so iconic, just one after another. It is a huge loss.”

When asked if he saw anything wrong with their son Nick, he said, “No, I mean, Rob and Michele were just lovely. They just presented as just, like, a great couple who just were living their lives and working, you know…? I was in involved with their promotion of 'This Is Spinal Tap 2' and it was just so much fun and no, he's truly one of my heroes and I'm just absolutely devastated.”

On a lighter note, Feig raved over his “The Housemaid" leading ladies Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney.

Paul said, “They are so wonderful. They're so professional. This is not Hollywood BS. They are really two of the most professional, dedicated, and lovely people I've ever worked with… and they just inhabit these roles.”

He went on, “It's a tense little movie, so there's a lot of darkness going on, on the set. But we had so much fun the minute we weren't filming, and even when we're filming had fun. But between takes it was just a lovely group, and everybody's like best friends now and it’s lovely.”

Speaking of Sydney, Feig said, “This is such a great role for her, too... When they brought the script to me, Syd was already attached. And I've been dying to work with Syd ever since I saw her in that movie ‘Reality.' I thought, ‘Wow, she's really a deep talent.’”