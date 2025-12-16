Nick Reiner’s Hotel Shower Was ‘Full of Blood’ After Parents’ Alleged Murders (Report)

Getty Images

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead at their L.A. home on Sunday. Their son Nick Reiner was later arrested and is facing a murder charge.

Now, sources tell TMZ that Nick left a bloody scene in his hotel room.

The site reports that Nick checked into the Pierside Santa Monica on Sunday around 4 a.m. with his own credit card. This would be hours after he reportedly got into a loud argument with his dad at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party.

Sources told TMZ that Nick seemed “tweaked out” when he got to the hotel, but they didn’t notice anything else suspicious.

Nick had reserved the room for one night, but never officially checked out.

TMZ says hotel staff entered the room later Sunday morning and discovered the shower was “full of blood.” They also found blood on the bed. The windows in his room were covered with bed sheets.

Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide detectives were at the scene on Monday for interviews and evidence, according to the site.

TMZ reports cops tracked Nick down on Sunday night in Exposition Park and arrested him.

The LAPD announced in a press release, "He was booked for murder and remains in custody with no bail, under Booking Number 7144668. On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.”

Nick has long spoken about a battle with substance abuse, and — in spite of his family's wealth — periods of being unhoused.

Nick co-wrote with Matt Elisofon the semi-autobiographical 2015 film "Being Charlie," which his dad directed. He told People at the time, “Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family."