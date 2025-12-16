Nick Reiner Not Medically Cleared for Court Appearance as He Hires Famous Lawyer

Getty Images

Nick Reiner was arrested on Sunday following the deaths of his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner. Nick is now facing murder charges.

He was scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday, but NBC News reports he was not medically cleared.

Nick has hired prominent attorney Alan Jackson, who famously represented Karen Read in the John O’Keefe trial.

According to NBC News, Jackson told reporters outside an L.A. courthouse, "Hopefully he’ll be cleared tomorrow and we can get him here."

Jackson did not go into further detail, only saying it was "procedural.”

TMZ previously reported that Rob and Michele were found dead at their home on Sunday with knife wounds.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a press release stating that "it was determined that the Reiners were the victims of homicide.”

The release stated that Nick was arrested, adding, "He was booked for murder and remains in custody with no bail, under Booking Number 7144668.”

Nick has long spoken about a battle with substance abuse, and — in spite of his family's wealth — periods of being unhoused.

Nick co-wrote with Matt Elisofon the semi-autobiographical 2015 film "Being Charlie," which his dad directed. He told People at the time, “Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family."