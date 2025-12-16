Getty Images

Nick Reiner has officially been charged with the murders of his parents Rob and Michelle Singer Reiner.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman and Police Chief Jim McDonnell shared the news in a press conference on Tuesday.

Hochman told the press, “Today, I’m here to announce that our office will be filing charges against Nick Reiner, who is accused of killing his parents.”



“These charges will be two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders,” Hochman added. “He also faces a special allegation that he used a dangerous and deadly weapon, that being a knife.”

Reiner could face up to life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty for the murder charges.

Reiner is currently held without bail and hasn’t been arraigned yet since he needs medical clearance.

Nick has hired prominent attorney Alan Jackson, who famously represented Karen Read in the John O’Keefe trial.

According to NBC News, Jackson told reporters, “Hopefully, he’ll be cleared tomorrow and we can get him here."