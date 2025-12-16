Michelle Randolph on ‘Pinch-Me’ ‘Landman’ Moments & Role in 'Scream 7’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Michelle Randolph is a break-out star, thanks to her role as Aynsley Norris on “Landman.”

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Michelle about her role as Billy Bob Thornton’s wild-child teenage daughter on “Landman.”

Randolph has had major pinch-me moments “all the time” getting to work with Billy Bob and Ali Larter, who plays her mom.

She said, “I feel like the last few years of my life… I have had so many pinch-me moments and it’s really hard to have those when you’re on set and you’re with those people and you have to do scenes with them sometimes, so I have to be like, 'I am my character, I am not Michelle today. I can’t fangirl.'”

Michelle landed her first major big screen role in “Scream 7,” the latest entry in the iconic franchise!

She shared, “I was so excited to be a part of it. I rewatched all six of them right before I went to film and I made my ‘Landman’ cast watch it with me.”