Celebrity News December 16, 2025

Gil Gerard, TV's Buck Rogers, Dies at 82

Getty Images
Gerard in a scene from his classic sci-fi series "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century"

Gil Gerard, the actor who starred as a comic-book hero on TV's "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century," has died at 82.

The actor's wife Janet shared on Facebook Tuesday, "Early this morning Gil — my soulmate — lost his fight with a rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer."

"From the moment when we knew something was wrong to his death this morning was only days," she revealed. "No matter how many years I got to spend with him it would have ever been enough. Hold the ones you have tightly and love them fiercely."

Getty Images
