Celebrity News December 16, 2025
Could Nick Reiner Still Receive an Inheritance Following Rob & Michele Singer Reiner's Deaths?
Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead at their L.A. home on Sunday.
Now, Los Angeles D.A. Nathan Hochman is charging their son Nick Reiner with two counts of first-degree murder.
Us Weekly spoke with former federal prosecutor and President of West Coast Trial Lawyers Neama Rahmani about the case. Rahmani is not working with anyone in the Reiner family.
When asked if Nick could still receive an inheritance, assuming there is one, Rahmani explained, “Under the slayer rule, a child who kills their parents cannot inherit from their estate.”
The attorney continued, “That means they can’t take under a will, trust, life insurance, or as any other kind of beneficiary... A murder conviction in criminal court is enough to trigger the rule. A probate judge can also apply it.”
Rahmani added that when a person receives a murder conviction, “The slayer rule automatically applies.” A probate judge can implement the rule “while the criminal case is pending, even without a conviction.”
Attorney Rachael Bennett, who is not representing the Reiner family, also spoke with the magazine, noting one loophole.
She said, “If he is found not guilty due to insanity, he could be allowed to inherit because his insanity would negate the intentionality required to trigger the slayer statute.”