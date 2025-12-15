Rob Reiner’s Son Nick Arrested Following Parents’ Deaths

Getty Images

Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner’s son Nick, 32, is now in custody.

According to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department website, Nick was arrested on Sunday night around 9:15 p.m on a felony charge. The 32-year-old was booked Monday morning around 5 a.m.

He is being held on $4 million bail.

TMZ reports Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, were found dead at their L.A. home on Sunday with their throats slit.

On Sunday, People magazine reported that "multiple sources” confirmed to the outlet that Nick was the suspect.

Heartbreakingly, the beloved couple's bodies were reportedly found by their daughter Romy Reiner, Nick’s sister.

The home, covered in holiday decorations, was immediately sealed off by investigators, but neighbors reported seeing close pals Billy Crystal and Larry David at the home after the news broke. Rob Reiner's assistant Rocco was also on hand to lend assistance as needed.

Nick has long spoken about a battle with substance abuse, and — in spite of his family's wealth — periods of being unhoused.

Nick co-wrote with Matt Elisofon the semi-autobiographical 2015 film "Being Charlie," which his dad directed. He told People at the time, “Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family."