Rob Reiner’s Daughter Tracy Speaks Out Following His Death

Rob Reiner’s daughter Tracy Reiner is in shock over the death of her father and stepmother.

Tracy, who was adopted by Rob during his marriage to Penny Marshall, spoke to NBC News.

“I came from the greatest family ever,” Tracy, 61, said. “I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock.”

TMZ reports Rob, 78, and his wife Michele, 68, were found dead at their L.A. home on Sunday with their throats slit.

According to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department website, Tracy’s brother Nick Reiner was arrested on Sunday night around 9:15 p.m. on a felony charge. The 32-year-old was booked Monday morning around 5 a.m.

He is being held on $4 million bail.