Getty Images

After Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner's brutal murder in their L.A. home, the Los Angeles Police Department has released new details surrounding their son Nick Reiner’s arrest.

According to an LAPD press release, after initial investigation, “It was determined that the Reiners were the victims of homicide.”

The press release continues, "The investigation further revealed that Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of Robert and Michele Reiner, was responsible for their deaths. Nick Reiner was located and arrested at approximately 9:15 p.m.”

The police confirmed, "He was booked for murder and remains in custody with no bail, under Booking Number 7144668. On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.”

It was previously known that Nick was arrested on a felony charge. At that time, he was being held on $4 million bail.

TMZ reports that on Saturday, Rob and Nick had a “very loud argument” at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party.

Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, were found dead at their L.A. home the next day.

Heartbreakingly, the beloved couple's bodies were reportedly found by their daughter Romy Reiner, Nick’s sister.

The home, covered in holiday decorations, was immediately sealed off by investigators, but neighbors reported seeing close pals Billy Crystal and Larry David at the home after the news broke. Rob Reiner's assistant Rocco was also on hand to lend assistance as needed.

Nick has long spoken about a battle with substance abuse, and — in spite of his family's wealth — periods of being unhoused.

Nick co-wrote with Matt Elisofon the semi-autobiographical 2015 film "Being Charlie," which his dad directed. He told People at the time, “Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family."