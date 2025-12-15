Nelly Says His & Ashanti’s Son KK Is Walking & 'Terrorizing’! (Exclusive)

Nelly hit the stage at Z100’s Jingle Ball at NYC’s Madison Square Garden.

Before his performance, “Extra” spoke with Nelly, who gave us an update on his and Ashanti’s 1-year-old son KK.

With a smile on his face, Nelly commented, “He’s terrorizing. He’s walking, He thinks he’s such a big boy… He just loves pushing everything… He takes the luggage, and he just wants to push it with the wheels.”

Nelly’s ready for Christmas — and the togetherness that it brings!

He said, “Been in this business for a long time, so a lot of the holidays we haven’t been together as much as we would love to, but now, you know, since I do have, so to speak, my own family now, we try to make sure that that’s not an issue.”

Nelly joked that he’s been shopping for Ashanti all year!

Aside from getting presents for his family, Nelly is helping out his community with his Black and White Ball in St. Louis, which gives out scholarships.

With the ball, Nelly said, “We’ve been giving out scholarships to our only HBCU in St. Louis for the past maybe five to six years specifically for that school, but we’ve given away other others in different schools.”

Nelly was tight-lipped about the performers at the Black and White Ball, but he was more than happy to gush about Latto, who helped him bring back his Apple Bottoms brand.