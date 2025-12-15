Kelsey Grammer on Welcoming 8th Child at 70: ‘I’m a Bit More Available’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kelsey Grammer is a new dad again at 70 after he and wife Kayte Walsh welcomed a baby boy, Christopher, who’s now nearly two months old.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Kelsey, a father of eight, about feeling that he’s more “available” as a dad at this stage in his life.

He explained, “I always think that my earlier years as a dad, maybe I could have spent a little more time with the kids. I did everything I could to do it a lot… The real key is, though, just cherish it — and every day is irreplaceable.”

Kelsey has been crazy busy during his 40-plus career that begin with “Cheers” icon Dr. Frasier Crane and continued on his own sitcom, “Frasier.”

The show was recently rebooted for two seasons, then canceled, but is there talk of doing anything more?

Grammer noted, “There’s definitely some interest in people doing it. I’ve got financial backing from around the world that wants to do more.”

He also talks about his new film “Turbulence,” a thriller that takes place in a hot air balloon!