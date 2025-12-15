Hollywood Reacts to Rob Reiner’s Death: ‘A True Visionary Titan'

Getty Images

Hollywood is mourning the loss of acclaimed actor and director Rob Reiner.

Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead at their Brentwood home on Sunday.

Rob, son of Carl Reiner, was an actor known for “All in the Family” among other roles. He went on to direct huge hits that included “The Princess Bride,” “This Is Spinal Tap,” “When Harry Met Sally...,” “Misery,” and many others.

Cary Elwes, who starred in “The Princess Bride,” shared a black-and-white Instagram photo of director’s chairs with “Reiner” and “Elwes” on them. The actor wrote, "No words…”

Jon Cusack, who starred in Reiner’s “The Sure Thing,” wrote on X, "Shocked by the death of Rob Reiner - a great man."

Ron Howard shared on X, "Our careers and lives intersected often over the decades from Rob writing the pilot script for Happy Days and then as we each shifted from acting careers into directing and producing. He proved to be a superlative filmmaker, a supportive colleague and at all times a dedicated citizen. Rob will be missed on so many levels. My heart goes out to his family and his many close friends."

Christopher Guest, who worked with Rob on “This is Spinal Tap” and its current sequel, released a joint statement with wife Jamie Lee Curtis to Deadline that read, “Christopher and I are numb and sad and shocked about the violent, tragic deaths of our dear friends Rob and Michelle Singer Reiner and our ONLY focus and care right now is for their children and immediate families and we will offer all support possible to help them. There will be plenty of time later to discuss the creative lives we shared and the great political and social impact they both had on the entertainment industry, early childhood development, the fight for gay marriage and their global care for a world in crisis. We have lost great friends. Please give us time to grieve.”

Kathy Bates, who won the Oscar for her performance in Reiner’s film “Misery,” told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m horrified hearing this terrible news. Absolutely devastated. I loved Rob. He was brilliant and kind, a man who made films of every genre to challenge himself as an artist. He also fought courageously for his political beliefs. He changed the course of my life.”

Bates said of Singer Reiner, “Michele was a gifted photographer. She shot my beautiful photos for the Misery campaign. My heart breaks for them both. My thoughts are with their family.”

Stephen King wrote on X, "I’m horrified and saddened by the death of Rob Reiner and Michele. Wonderful friend, political ally, and brilliant filmmaker (including 2 of mine). Rest in peace, Rob. You always stood by me."

Director Paul Feig posted on X, "Rob was my true hero. A true visionary titan and a lovely lovely person. One never knows if it’s proper to post during something as tragic as this. But I just want the world to know what so many of us know in the industry. Rob was the best. 💔”

Ben Stiller wrote on X, “What a huge loss. Rob Reiner was one of my favorite directors. He made some of the most formative movies for my generation. He came out from behind a huge comedic shadow of the great Carl Reiner and being a TV actor to being a a great director who made an incredible run of movies. Spinal Tap is one of the best comedies ever made — and the list goes on. He was a kind caring person who was really really funny. I didn’t know him well but was always a fan and I feel a real sadness for those who did, and his family.”

In a statement to Deadline, SAG-AFTRA president Sean Astin said, in part, “Rob Reiner is one of the most significant figures in the history of film and television. The impact he made on American culture simply can’t be overstated. Tributes will pour in and the impossibly long list of genre defining films and indelible performances will play in our minds and hearts. Rob Reiner was a member of our union for nearly 60 years. We send love and warmth to Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner’s families, friends and colleagues. Our entertainment community and audiences around the world will mourn deeply. On a personal note, so many of Mr. Reiner’s films and performances made me think, made me emotional and especially they made me laugh really hard. That’s how I will remember him.”

Norman Lear, who created “All in the Family,” died at 101 two years ago. His family told Deadline, “The Lear Family is devastated by the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner. Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary, to us and the world. Norman would have wanted to remind us that Rob and Michele spent every breath trying to make this country a better place, and they pursued that through their art, their activism, their philanthropy, and their love for family and friends. Lyn Lear had remained very close with them and said, ‘The world is unmistakably darker tonight, and we are left bereft.’”