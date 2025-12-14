Rob Reiner & Wife Michele's Love Story Led to 'When Harry Met Sally...' Happy Ending

Getty Images

Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found dead Sunday by their daughter Romy Reiner, with TMZ confirming they had suffered lacerations likely made by a knife.

People magazine has reported that the couple was allegedly stabbed to death by their own son, Nick Reiner.

It was a tragic, unthinkable end of a love story that was one of Hollywood's strongest — and that actually made movie history.

Reiner, already a successful director after an Emmy-winning career as an actor, met Singer, a photographer, while shooting his film "When Harry Met Sally..."

Their real-life love led to a major change in the ending of the film, which went on to become one of the most successful and iconic rom-coms of all time.

Reiner said in a 2024 interview for "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace" that the 1989 film originally had a "tear-jerking ending" — in fact, Harry did not wind up getting Sally.

Reiner explained that if he hadn't found love with Michele in real life, he wouldn't have changed to ending to the more familiar, guy-gets-the-girl ending movie fans have come to love.

Reiner, who'd previously been wed to "Laverne & Shirley" actress and fellow director Penny Marshall, was one of the most successful directors of all time.

Along with "When Harry Met Sally...," he helmed "This Is Spinal Tap" (1984) and its 2025 sequel, "The Sure Thing" (1985), "Stand by Me" (1986), "The Princess Bride" (1987), "Misery" (1990), "A Few Good Men" (1992), "North" (1994), "The American President" (1995), "Ghosts of Mississippi" (1996), "LBJ" (2016), and many more.

He won the Emmy twice for his iconic performance as Mike "Meathead" Stivic on "All in the Family" (1971-1978).

He acted in a wide variety of projects — including in some he directed — including making his TV debut as a kid on a 1961 episode of "Manhunt" and a small part on "Batman" (1967), and in the films "The Jerk" (1979), "This Is Spinal Tap" (1984), "Throw Momma from the Train" (1987), "Posctards from the Edge" (1990), "Sleepless in Seattle" (1993), "Bullets Over Broadway" (1994), "The First Wives Club" (1996), "Primary Colors" (1998), "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013), and in this year's "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues."

Reiner was the son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, who died in 2020, and Estelle Reiner, who died in 2008. Estelle was the lady who uttered the immortal "When Harry Met Harry..." line, "I'll have what she's having."