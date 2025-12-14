Rob Reiner & Michele Singer Reiner Allegedly Stabbed by Son Nick (Report)

Getty Images

In a shocking twist to a story that has already gripped Hollywood and the world, A-list director and TV icon Rob Reiner and his wife of 36 years Michele Singer Reiner are alleged to have been stabbed to death by their own son, Nick Reiner.

People magazine reports that "multiple sources" have confirmed to the outlet that Nick is the suspect.

Heartbreakingly, the beloved couple's bodies were found by their daughter Romy Reiner.

Nick has long spoken about a battle with substance abuse, and — in spite of his family's wealth — periods of being unhoused.

Nick co-wrote with Matt Elisofon the semi-autobiographical 2015 film "Being Charlie," which his dad directed. He told People at the time, “Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family."

The well-received film starred Nick Robinson of "Love, Victor"; Cary Elwes, who starred in Rob Reiner's classic "The Princess Bride"; and Common.

TMZ confirmed that Reiner and his wife had been found dead Sunday.

Reiner was 78, and his wife was 68.

The outlet confirmed the two were found dead with stab wounds in their Brentwood, California, home after police were summoned Sunday afternoon.

The home, covered in holiday decorations, was immediately sealed off by investigators, but neighbors have reported seeing close pals Billy Crystal and Larry David at the home after the news broke. Rob Reiner's assistant Rocco was also on hand to lend assistance as needed.

Reiner, an Emmy-winning actor for his work as Mike "Meathead" Stivic on "All in the Family," one of the most honored series of all time, was later a director who enjoyed hits with "This Is Spinal Tap" (1984) and its 2025 sequel, "The Sure Thing" (1985), "Stand by Me" (1986), "The Princess Bride" (1987), "When Harry Met Sally..." (1989), "Misery" (1990), "A Few Good Men" (1992), "The American President" (1995), and many more.

He won two Emmys for his work as Mike "Meathead" Stivic on "All in the Family" (1971-1978).

Some of his other acting gigs came in "The Jerk" (1979), "Throw Momma from the Train" (1987), "Postcards from the Edge" (1990), "Bullets Over Broadway" (1994), and "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013).

Reiner was the son of the late comedy legend Carl Reiner and Estelle Reiner, who uttered the immortal line, "I'll have what she's having," in "When Harry Met Sally..."

Married to and divorced from "Laverne & Shirley" star and fellow director Penny Marshall, Reiner had been wed to Michele since 1989.

Along with Nick and Romy, they were the parents of Jake Reiner.

