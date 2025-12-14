Getty Images

Taylor Swift turned 36 Saturday — and one of her best gifts was probably the love she received from two Eras tour dancers!

Kameron Saunders posted a sweet rehearsal image of himself and Swift, writing, "To my girl… my boss lady! It’s been three years now that we’ve gotten to have this moment. And each year my love for you grows deeper and deeper. You are such an astounding human being!! I’m honored to be in your orbit. The laughs. The love. The affirming. The care. The generosity. I just— thank you!"



He went on to write, "Here’s to a lifetime of more of these moments together. Happy Birthday, gorgeous! 🤍 #SheProtectsTheFamily."

Dancer Jan Ravnik posted images and video of himself with Taylor — and even an animated version of them! — writing on Instagram, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @taylorswift ❤️ I’m endlessly grateful for you and for the 3 years we’ve shared together. You’re one of a kind ! 👑 🫶🏼"

A couple of months ago, Ravnik posted a sweet two-shot with Taylor, captioning it, "The legend herself @taylorswift And let it be known: I’ll be your butler any day 🛎️."