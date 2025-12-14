Getty Images

Two people — a man about 78 and a woman about 68 — have been found dead at actor Rob Reiner's Brentwood, California, home, and friends and fans are fearing the worst about the fate of the "All in the Family" actor and A-list director.

The New York Post reports police were called to the home Sunday afternoon, and that detectives from the LAPD's robbery-homicide division were on hand.

NBC Los Angeles confirmed the victims' ages, which correspond with those of Reiner and his wife Michele, and that they were found dead when authorities arrived.

The home, covered in holiday decorations, was immediately sealed off by investigators.

Reiner, an Emmy-winning actor for his work as Mike "Meathead" Stivic on "All in the Family," one of the most honored series of all time, was later a director who enjoyed hits with "This Is Spinal Tap" (1984) and its 2025 sequel, "The Sure Thing" (1985), "Stand by Me" (1986), "The Princess Bride" (1987), "When Harry Met Sally..." (1989), "Misery" (1990), "A Few Good Men" (1992), "The American President" (1995), and many more.

Some of his other acting gigs came in "The Jerk" (1979), "Throw Momma from the Train" (1987), "Postcards from the Edge" (1990), "Bullets Over Broadway" (1994), and "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013).

Reiner is the son of the late comedy legend Carl Reiner and Estelle Reiner, who uttered the immortal line, "I'll have what she's having," in "When Harry Met Sally..."