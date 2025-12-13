'Pulp Fiction' Actor Peter Greene Dies at 60

Getty Images

Peter Greene, an actor who specialized in playing chilly villains — and who was especially memorable in "Pulp Fiction" — was found dead in his NYC home Friday. He was 60.

His manager, Gregg Edwards, confirmed Greene's passing to The New York Daily News, but did not offer a cause.

He told THR of "one of the best character actors on the planet," "He was a good friend who would give you the shirt off his back. He was loved and will be missed."

Born October 8, 1965, in Montclair, New Jersey, he trained at Lee Strasberg's studio as a young man.

He made his TV debut on an episode of "Hardball," and starred in the 1992 film "Laws of Gravity" ahead of a busy career in both mediums.

After working in the films "Clean, Shaven" (1993) and "Judgment Night" (1993), he gave an unforgettable performance as sadistic security guard Zed who, with another guard, kidnaps and rapes crime boss Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames) in Quentin Tarantino's classic film "Pulp Fiction" (1994).

Some of his other major films included "The Mask" (1994), "The Usual Suspects" (1995), and "Training Day" (2001).

Among his upcoming projects is the doc "From the American People: The Withdrawal of USAID," which he was in the process of narrating with Kathleen Turner and Jason Alexander.

“He was passionate about shedding light on all the deaths that have happened around the world as a result of America dismantling USAID," Edwards said.