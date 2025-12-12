The Chargers & ‘All American’ Team Up to Surprise Kids with Bikes

The CW

Chargers players and “All American” stars are bringing some holiday cheer to 150 students!

They will surprise kids at Washington Elementary STEM Magnet with new bikes at an assembly on Dec. 15.

It’s all for Chargers Impact Fund’s 21st Annual Bikes for Kids, in partnership with Pechanga Resort Casino.

Chargers running back Kimani Vidal, tight end Oronde Gadsden II, and linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu will be on hand to present the bikes, alongside cast from The CW’s “All American.”

Students at the school were asked to compete in an essay competition to win a new bike, but they don’t know that all the kids will receive one.