Getty Images

Taylor Swift is taking fans behind the scenes as she faced some tragic and scary moments on her global Eras Tour.

Swift dropped the first two episodes of her Disney+ docuseries "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour | The End of an Era” December 12, revealing her headspace in the aftermath of three girls being fatally stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in Southport, England, in July 2024, and also following a terror plot that was thwarted in Vienna in August 2024.

During the doc, Taylor reflected on the Southport stabbings as she prepared to meet some of the victims and families.

As she teared up, she said, "I'm gonna meet some of these families tonight and put on a pop concert, you know? I'm not gonna do this. I'm gonna be smiling. So, any of this gets out of the way before you ever go onstage.”

After meeting one of the families at a London show, Taylor — dressed in her orange “The Man” costume — sobbed as she took a moment just before hitting the stage. Her mom Andrea told her, "I know you helped them. I know it doesn't seem like it, but I know you helped them.”

Taylor was also left reeling from the August 2024 foiled terror plot in Vienna that forced her to cancel three shows.

At the time, authorities alleged that a teen and a 19-year-old man were plotting to attack concertgoers outside the stadium in Vienna using knives and self-made explosives, according to CBS News.

Taylor was feeling rattled by the foiled plot, as she prepared to return to the stage for her Wembley Stadium shows in London.

She said in the doc, "It's just kind of a weird feeling going into these last five shows in Europe because it sort of feels like we've done like 128 shows so far, but this is the first one where I feel like… I don't know, like, I'm skating on thin ice or something. We've had a series of very violent, scary things happen to the tour. We dodged, like, a massacre situation. And so, I've just been kind of all over the place."

Swift added, "There was this horrible attack in Liverpool at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party, and it was little kids that... I have a hard time explaining it."

As she prepared to take the stage for her first Wembley show August 15, 2024, she told her mom Andrea she felt “twitchy and fidgety,” but felt she needed to “get back on the horse."

"From a mental standpoint, being like afraid that something's gonna happen to your fans at any moment, this is a new challenge," she explained. "I want to keep all of the nerves I have away from the crowd. because when you're sort of the ringleader of this show, they can sense any kind of shift energetically in you. and you have to really focus on that and factor that in, that you're at the Eras tour, nothing's wrong.”

After the show, as she left the stadium, she was feeling better, yelling “We’re back!”

Taylor called boyfriend Travis Kelce from the car, telling him, “I’m so happy.” He replied, “I can hear it in your voice.”