Celebrity News December 12, 2025
Sydney Sweeney Responds to Lie Detector Question ‘Are Your Boobs Real?’
Sydney Sweeney is setting the record straight on her breasts.
The actress and her “The Housemaid” co-star Amanda Seyfried agreed to a lie detector test for Vanity Fair.
Amanda asked, “There’s been a question on everybody’s minds recently, and I just have to ask: are your boobs real?”
Sweeney replied, “Yes,” adding, “I’ve never gotten any work done anywhere.”
Sydney Sweeney Dressed Up as Sexy Dragon for ’Shrek’-Themed FriendsgivingView Story
The person administering the lie detector test confirmed Sydney was being “truthful.”
Seyfried teased, “Can I touch ’em?”
Sweeney playfully replied, “Sure."
Sydney had previously shut down beauty rumors earlier this week while speaking with Allure.
She said, "Let’s debunk them all. I mean, I have never gotten work done… I am so scared of needles, you have no idea.”
“Extra’s” special correspondent Jake Hamilton recently spoke with Amanda and Sydney about the nail-biting thriller “The Housemaid," keeping secrets, and some wild career moments. Watch!