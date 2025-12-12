Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney is setting the record straight on her breasts.

The actress and her “The Housemaid” co-star Amanda Seyfried agreed to a lie detector test for Vanity Fair.

Amanda asked, “There’s been a question on everybody’s minds recently, and I just have to ask: are your boobs real?”

Sweeney replied, “Yes,” adding, “I’ve never gotten any work done anywhere.”

The person administering the lie detector test confirmed Sydney was being “truthful.”

Seyfried teased, “Can I touch ’em?”

Sweeney playfully replied, “Sure."

Sydney had previously shut down beauty rumors earlier this week while speaking with Allure.

She said, "Let’s debunk them all. I mean, I have never gotten work done… I am so scared of needles, you have no idea.”