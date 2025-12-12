‘RHOSLC’ Star Bronwyn Newport & Todd Bradley Split After 9 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

Bronwyn Newport, 40, and her husband Todd Bradley, 65, are splitting after nine years of marriage.

A rep for the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star told People magazine, “After thoughtful consideration, Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley have separated.”

The rep added, "This was a mutual decision made with care and respect for one another. They ask for privacy during this time.”

Newport has been open about their marriage struggles in the past.

In one episode of "RHOSLC" she alleged there was fidelity "in our situation," however she later clarified her comments on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen!"

“A lot of it was a misunderstanding. We have different boundaries,” Bronwyn said in December 2024. “Todd never did anything physical with anybody. It wasn’t this big affair. It was really that I was uncomfortable with how much he was talking to somebody who was very flirty with him. But what I was trying to tell the ladies that night is that I’m insecure. I take things really personally. It’s hard for me and I used that as an example. I wish I hadn’t."

In that episode of "RHOSLC" she summed up their issues this way, “I adore Todd. I live and breathe by what Todd says to me, and I think I mean as much to Todd as any person can mean to him. But I think Todd means more to me than I mean to him.”