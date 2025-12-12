‘Ready to Love’s’ Tommy Miles on Why the Holidays Are the Best Time to Fall in Love (Exclusive)

He shared, “Holidays always help out because you’re around family. You get to see where a person really comes from. You get to see the whole background, where they from how they were raised, and you get to see the aunties, the uncles. You get to see the whole layout. There’s no sugarcoating it. Some of them are a little crazy, a little berserk, but you get to really see it. And it's great to find a family. You find a loved one and you find a family. You can fall in love with everybody all at the same time."