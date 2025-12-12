Television December 12, 2025
‘Ready to Love’s’ Tommy Miles on Why the Holidays Are the Best Time to Fall in Love (Exclusive)
Radio host, actor, comedian, producer, and entrepreneur Thomas Miles aka "Nephew Tommy" is back hosting OWN’s “Ready to Love."
Season 11 — "Ready to Love: Detroit" — brings Tommy and the contestants to Motown, where the singles are putting their hearts on the line.
The cast showcases Detroit residents' rich blend of artistry, intellect, and ambition, from a chef, a seamstress, and a songwriter to an attorney, a teacher, and a mathematician.
“Extra” spoke to Tommy about the new season and had to ask why the holidays are the best time to fall in love or start a new relationship.
He shared, “Holidays always help out because you’re around family. You get to see where a person really comes from. You get to see the whole background, where they from how they were raised, and you get to see the aunties, the uncles. You get to see the whole layout. There’s no sugarcoating it. Some of them are a little crazy, a little berserk, but you get to really see it. And it's great to find a family. You find a loved one and you find a family. You can fall in love with everybody all at the same time."
Miles also talked about his relationship with Steve Harvey as the co-host of the nationally syndicated "Steve Harvey Morning Show."
And Tommy said he recently celebrated three years cancer-free, noting with gratitude, “I don’t take it for granted.”
"Ready to Love: Detroit" airs Fridays at 9p.m. ET/PT on OWN.