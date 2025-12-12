Getty Images

King Charles made rare comments about his cancer treatment on Friday, during a pre-recorded message for Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer.

The king, who has been battling an undisclosed cancer, announced that his doctor’s are scaling back care.

Charles shared, “Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to doctors’ orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year.”

He added, "This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the 50% of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives."

Elsewhere, Charles stated, “I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming. Yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams – and, to their patients, the precious gift of hope.”

The monarch went on, “I know, too, what a difference it has made in my own case, enabling me to continue leading a full and active life, even while undergoing treatment.”

The Palace first shared Charles’ cancer battle in February 2024.