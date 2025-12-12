Josh Gad & Kristen Bell’s ‘Frozen’ Reunion to Help an Epic Cause

Getty Images

It was a “Frozen” reunion for Josh Gad and Kristen Bell as they delivered a cool performance on a very special L.A. night!

Kristen and Josh join the neurodivergent cast of performers from the Epic Players for a Disney-themed “One Upon a Cabaret” show.

This nonprofit theater company opens the stage to all types of artists and shines a light on neurodiverse talent.

“Extra” spoke with Josh about getting involved with the nonprofit.

He said, “I think it’s one of the most unbelievable organizations that I knew nothing about, and I’ve been desperately wanting to contribute in any way that I could,”