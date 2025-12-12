Getty Images

Jelly Roll and his son Noah, 9, are bonding over basketball!

Last week, Noah made a rare appearance with his dad for the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini’s basketball game in Nashville.

The two sat courtside while watching the tournament.

Earlier this year, Jelly Roll took Noah on a surprise trip to Monster Jam.

While Noah was sitting in the Grave Digger truck, Jelly Roll shared in a TikTok video, “Is this not the coolest thing ever? I could have never got this close to Grave Digger. I watched Grave Digger from 180 yards away in the nosebleed section.”

In a recent interview with Joe Rogen, Jelly Roll opened up about his 300-lb weight loss journey.

He recalled how his weight hindered him, like being able to throw a football with Noah. Instead, he would have to ask his brother to throw the football with Noah.