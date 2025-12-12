Getty Images

Months after their wedding, Hailee Steinfeld and NFL star Josh Allen are having a baby together!

On Friday, Hailee used her Substack newsletter to announce her pregnancy.

While sharing 29 moments she loved from 2025, Steinfeld included a video that featured her growing baby bump!

In the precious video, Josh is seen kissing her bare belly.

Hailee also posted the video on Instagram.

Josh commented on the video, writing, “I love you ❤️.”

In a recent interview with Bustle, Hailee said she “of course” wanted kids with Josh.

In May, the two tied the knot in an idyllic-looking outdoor ceremony in California.