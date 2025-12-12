Diane Kruger on ‘Stressful' 'Little Disasters’ & How Her Daughter Helped (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Secrets and lies are exposed and friendships are tested when a bad day at home leads to a family tragedy in the new thriller series “Little Disasters.”

“Extra” spoke with Diane Kruger, who plays Jess, the grieving mom.

Kruger, a mom herself, emphasized that the struggles Jess goes through will feel real to viewers “whether or not you go through postpartum depression or to the extremes that she is going through.”

“I felt like there was a real truthfulness about motherhood, but also relationships and friendships and this very particular moment in time, which aligned a little bit with what I was going through as a mother,” Diane went on.

Diane has a daughter, Nova, 7, with Norman Reedus.

She noted, ‘Every mother is striving to be perfect, and we all want to do what’s best for our kids… Her anxiety and her struggles are very real to me.”

The twisty and extremely heavy material prevented Diane from ever letting loose between takes.

She explained, “This was not a fun show for me. It’s not like I went out at night and had a few glasses and do it all again the next day. It was stressful.”

Despite the heavy material, Diane was happy to have her daughter on set, saying, “It felt like walking into just positivity and light at the end of the day.”