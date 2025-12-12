Getty Images

UFC fighter Conor McGregor is a married man!

TMZ reports McGregor has married his longtime Dee Devlin after 17 years together.

According to the outlet, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Church of Santo Stefano degli Abissini in Vatican City on Friday.

In 2021, McGregor opened up on his ideal wedding day. He told “Extra,” “My wedding is going to be extravagant, that’s for damn sure. We are gonna have the best of the best of the best, and then more to the best. I’m ready for it all.”

The wedding came five years after he proposed on her 33rd birthday.

They have been together since 2008 after meeting at a Dublin nightclub.