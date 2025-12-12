Celebrity News December 12, 2025
Celebrities Celebrate Dick Van Dyke’s 100th Birthday with Movie Tribute
Getty Images
Dick Van Dyke is a true living legend!
Dick has been inspiring performers for decades, including “Extra’s” Derek Hough.
Derek was honored to celebrate Dick’s 100th birthday (December 13) with a movie tribute looking back at his life.
Other big names, past and present, who appear in the tribute include Betty White, Mary Tyler Moore and Tim Allen.
“Dick Van Dyke 100th Celebration” is in theaters nationwide for two days, only this weekend!