Amy Schumer, 44, and Chris Fischer, 45, are going their separate ways.

The comedian announced the news Friday on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Chris on the subway.

She wrote, "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son."

Schumer went on, "We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.”

A source also told People magazine, "There's nothing ugly. It's a cohesive split. They've just been finalizing a few things.”