Wendy Williams’ Attorney Says Guardianship Will Be Over by Year’s End

It could be the new glimmer of hope Wendy Williams has been waiting for.

Two years after she was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and placed in a New York assisted living facility, Wendy’s attorney Joe Tacopina told “Nightline” she’ll be out of the guardianship by year’s end.

He stressed, “[Williams] does not have frontotemporal dementia, so that should be game, set, match.”

He continued, “The plan is this … there are guardianship attorneys … and we’re watching and waiting, and they’ve assured Wendy by year’s end she’ll be out of guardianship.”

Tacopina believes that Williams was suffering from “alcohol-induced dementia.”

He said, “There’s something called alcohol-induced dementia. That may have been something Wendy was suffering from back in [2023], 24. She was an alcoholic, no question about it. Wendy was drunk almost 24 hours a day. She looked like she needed help. She did need help. She needed alcohol rehabilitation."

Nowadays, Williams “does not drink alcohol,” according to Tacopina.